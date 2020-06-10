South Africa's Implats chairman to retire in October

June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) IMPJ.J said on Wednesday Chairman Mandla Gantsho would retire upon the conclusion of the miner's annual general meeting scheduled on Oct. 14.

Gantsho would also step down as an independent non-executive director and the board had started the process to appoint a new chairman, the company said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.