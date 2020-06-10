World Markets

South Africa's Implats chairman to retire in October

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Wednesday Chairman Mandla Gantsho would retire upon the conclusion of the miner's annual general meeting scheduled on Oct. 14.

Gantsho would also step down as an independent non-executive director and the board had started the process to appoint a new chairman, the company said.

