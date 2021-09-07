World Markets

South Africa's Imperial Logistics annual profit jumps on recovery of volumes

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published

South Africa's Imperial Logistics said on Tuesday annual earnings jumped by 218%, due to a strong recovery in volumes and profitability, but withheld a final dividend due to a takeover offer from Dubai's DP World.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Imperial Logistics IPLJ.J said on Tuesday annual earnings jumped by 218%, due to a strong recovery in volumes and profitability, but withheld a final dividend due to a takeover offer from Dubai's DP World.

The African-focused distributor of automotive, chemicals, pharmaceutical and consumer goods, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 334 cents in the year ended June 30, up from 105 cents in 2020.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Emma Rumney)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Citi of Beijing Said to Propose Taking Didi Under State Control

    Beijing’s municipal-government is reportedly proposing having state-run firms acquire a stake in Didi Global Inc. and take control of the world’s largest ride-hailing company. Bloomberg’s John Liu reports.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular