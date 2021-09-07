South Africa's Imperial Logistics annual profit jumps on recovery of volumes

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Imperial Logistics IPLJ.J said on Tuesday annual earnings jumped by 218%, due to a strong recovery in volumes and profitability, but withheld a final dividend due to a takeover offer from Dubai's DP World.

The African-focused distributor of automotive, chemicals, pharmaceutical and consumer goods, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 334 cents in the year ended June 30, up from 105 cents in 2020.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Emma Rumney)

