South Africa's Imperial earnings fall on COVID-19 costs, restructuring

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Imperial Logistics Ltd IPLJ.J reported a 65% fall in full-year earnings on Tuesday, largely due to the impact of COVID-19 on revenue, associated once-off costs and impairments and further restructuring at home.

The ground freight firm, which also has operations in Europe, reported continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 156 cents for the year ended June 30, compared with a restated 448 cents in the previous year.

