South Africa's Impala to buy North American Palladium for C$1 billion

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian palladium producer North American Palladium Ltd PDL.TO said on Monday South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd IMPJ.J will buy the company for about C$1 billion ($751.77 million).

Brookfield Business Partners LP BBU_u.TO will get C$16 per share in cash for each North American Palladium shares the investor owns, while other shareholders of the Canadian company will get C$19.74 per share in the deal.

($1 = 1.3302 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9759; Twitter: @s_qakhan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.