South Africa's Impala Platinum says H1 earnings rise 41%

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (Implats) on Thursday posted a 41% rise in half-year earnings, boosted by higher metals prices.

The platinum miner reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 436 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, up from 310 cents per share during the same period a year earlier.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa.

