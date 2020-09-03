World Markets

South Africa's Impala Platinum annual earnings soar nearly 400%

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (Implats) on Thursday reported a nearly 400% jump in annual earnings, boosted by higher metals prices and a weaker rand currency despite the impact of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (Implats) IMPJ.J on Thursday reported a nearly 400% jump in annual earnings, boosted by higher metals prices and a weaker rand currency despite the impact of COVID-19.

The platinum miner posted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June of 20.75 rand ($1.23), or 391% higher compared with 4.23 rand a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

($1 = 16.8449 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular