South Africa's Impala Platinum annual earnings soar nearly 400%

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (Implats) IMPJ.J on Thursday reported a nearly 400% jump in annual earnings, boosted by higher metals prices and a weaker rand currency despite the impact of COVID-19.

The platinum miner posted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June of 20.75 rand ($1.23), or 391% higher compared with 4.23 rand a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

($1 = 16.8449 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

