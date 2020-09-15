World Markets

South Africa's Harmony Gold swings to a full year-loss

South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining on Tuesday confirmed a full year loss of 828 million rand ($53 million) as the weaker exchange rate stung the miner despite soaring gold prices boosting revenue.

The gold miner posted a headline loss per share of 164 cents for the year ended June 30, compared to earnings of 204 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The company had warned on Thursday it expects to report a loss as a 1.7 billion rand derivative loss hit profits.

