South Africa's Harmony Gold swings to a full year-loss

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining HARJ.J on Tuesday confirmed a full year loss of 828 million rand ($53 million) as the weaker exchange rate stung the miner despite soaring gold prices boosting revenue.

The gold miner posted a headline loss per share of 164 cents for the year ended June 30, compared to earnings of 204 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The company had warned on Thursday it expects to report a loss as a 1.7 billion rand derivative loss hit profits.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

