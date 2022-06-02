South Africa's Harmony Gold starts construction of three 10 MW solar photovoltaic plants

June 2 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J said on Thursday it had started construction of three 10 megawatt solar photovoltaic plants as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme.

Demand for sustainability has multiplied in the past few years as shareholders increasingly expect companies to take steps toward greater transparency and use cleaner energy.

The miner said the first phase of its renewable energy project consisted of a 30 megawatt solar energy plant in the Free State province of South Africa.

The second phase would add 137 megawatts at its various longer-life mines, which the company said would deliver over 500 million rand ($32.23 million) per annum in cost savings once it reaches full production in fiscal year 2025.

Harmony said the third phase was in the planning stage and was progressing as expected.

($1 = 15.5143 rand)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

