South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident.

The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jan Harvey)

