South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2022 — 09:14 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident.

The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.

