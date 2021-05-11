World Markets

South Africa's Harmony Gold reports jump in Q3 core earnings

South African miner Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported a jump in third-quarter core profit and a 14% increase in production driven by the inclusion of its Mponeng assets and a stronger gold price.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 360% to 9.439 billion rand ($672 million)for the nine months ended March 2021.

The gold miner said production increased to 1,124,274 ounces during the quarter from 990,691 ounces the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 14.0461 rand)

