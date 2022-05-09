South Africa's Harmony Gold reports four mine deaths
May 9 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Monday reported that four workers died on Saturday in a maintenance-related accident at its Kusasalethu mine, 90 kilometres (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg.
"Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to report that four of its employees have tragically lost their lives following an infrastructure maintenance-related incident on Saturday, 7 May 2022, at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng province," the company said in a statement.
Harmony, South Africa's biggest gold producer, said the affected part of the mine had been closed pending investigations.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)
((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- Deliveroo suspends pay cut for UAE delivery riders after rare worker strike