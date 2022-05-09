World Markets

South Africa's Harmony Gold reports four mine deaths

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published

South African miner Harmony Gold on Monday reported that four workers died on Saturday in a maintenance-related accident at its Kusasalethu mine, 90 kilometres (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg.

May 9 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Monday reported that four workers died on Saturday in a maintenance-related accident at its Kusasalethu mine, 90 kilometres (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg.

"Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to report that four of its employees have tragically lost their lives following an infrastructure maintenance-related incident on Saturday, 7 May 2022, at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng province," the company said in a statement.

Harmony, South Africa's biggest gold producer, said the affected part of the mine had been closed pending investigations.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular