South Africa's Harmony Gold posts 65% drop in half-year profit

Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Monday reported a 65% decline in half-year profit to Dec. 31, due to a one-off gain recorded a year earlier and higher production costs.

Harmony's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - was 2.48 rand ($0.1616) for the six months to Dec.31, compared to 7.13 rand previously.

The company announced a dividend of40 South African cents for the half year.

Gold miners globally had been struggling with higher inflation, especially in the last six months, which is adding to their overall cost of production, called all-in sustaining cost (AISC).

During times of inflation gold prices move up as the yellow metal helps investors hedge the fall in value of currency. But persistently high prices, led by higher oil prices, increases other costs such as power, mining and transportation.

Harmony, South Africa's largest gold miner by volume, expects 2022 full-year production to be between 1.366 and 1.439 million ounces, from previous guidance in the 1.394 and 1.469 million ounce range.

($1 = 15.3450 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Kim Coghill)

