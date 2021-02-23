World Markets

South Africa's Harmony Gold posts 211% jump in half-year profit

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported a 211% surge in interim profit, driven by higher gold prices, greater output and foreign exchange gains.

Headline earnings per share for the six months ended December 2020 rose by 211% to 775 cents per share compared with 249 cents a year earlier.

