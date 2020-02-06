World Markets

South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining forecasts first-half profit

Reuters
South African bullion producer Harmony Gold Mining on Thursday said it expects to post a profit in the first half, as the average price it received for the yellow metal jumped 19%.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Harmony Gold Mining on Thursday said it expects to post a profit in the first half, as the average price it received for the yellow metal jumped 19%. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is expected to be 249 South African(SA) cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, from a loss of 6 SA cents in the previous year, the company said. [nJseF0042a] Harmony said it restated its first-half 2018 results to a headline loss per share of 6 SA cents from earnings of 14 SA cents per share. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. Production in the half-year, however, slipped 8% due to lower grade of metal it recovered. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr) ((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;)) Keywords: HARMONY GOLD MNG OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

