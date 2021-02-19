World Markets

South Africa's Harmony Gold flags jump in half-year earnings

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African miner Harmony Gold flagged on Friday a rise in interim earnings of as much as 219%, driven by a higher gold price, greater output and foreign exchange gains. HEPS for the six months ended Dec is expected to range between 761 cents and 795 cents.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J flagged on Friday a rise in interim earnings of as much as 219%, driven by a higher gold price, greater output and foreign exchange gains.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS)for the six months ended Dec is expected to range between 761 cents and 795 cents, or between 205% and 219% higher, up from 249 cents in the corresponding period a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters