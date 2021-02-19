South Africa's Harmony Gold flags jump in half-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J flagged on Friday a rise in interim earnings of as much as 219%, driven by a higher gold price, greater output and foreign exchange gains.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS)for the six months ended Dec is expected to range between 761 cents and 795 cents, or between 205% and 219% higher, up from 249 cents in the corresponding period a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

