South Africa's Growthpoint posts 5.1% rise in distributable income

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest property owner Growthpoint Properties GRTJ.J said on Wednesday its full-year distributable income rose by 5.1%, on lower vacancies and rental discounts.

Growthpoint said its distributable income per share, the primary measure of underlying financial performance in the listed property sector, rose to 155.6 cents in the year ended June from 148.1 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

