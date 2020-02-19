World Markets

South Africa's Grand Parade to sell Burger King franchise

Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd, which holds the Burger King franchise in South Africa, said on Wednesday it will sell its 95.36% stake in the business to ECP Africa Fund, in an attempt to close a valuation discount to its net asset value.

The sale also includes all shares it holds in Grand Foods Meat Plant, it said in a statement.

