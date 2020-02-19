South Africa's Grand Parade to sell Burger King franchise

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd GPLJ.J, which holds the Burger King franchise in South Africa, said on Wednesday it will sell its 95.36% stake in the business to ECP Africa Fund, in an attempt to close a valuation discount to its net asset value.

The sale also includes all shares it holds in Grand Foods Meat Plant, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

