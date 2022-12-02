South Africa's govt bonds rebound as ruling party meets on president's fate

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds rose up to 1 cent in the dollar on Friday, after the chairman of the ruling Africa National Congress (ANC) party denied President Cyril Ramaphosa was considering resigning.

ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe, in an interview on Friday with local television, denied Ramaphosa was considering resigning, after an inquiry found evidence of misconduct over cash hidden at his farm, roiling South African markets on Thursday.

Longer-dated bonds partly recovered on Friday, with the 2052 maturity up the most, rising 1.1 cents to 86.90 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data. US836205BE37=TE

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; editing by Marc Jones)

