South Africa's Gold Fields, unions agree wage deal for Deep South gold mine

JOHANNESBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J said on Friday it had concluded a three-year wage agreement with unions representing employees at its Deep South gold mine, spanning March 2021 to February 2024.

The agreement equates to an average increase of 6.5% over the three-year period, Gold Fields said, adding a number of non-wage related issues had also been agreed.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Edmund Blair)

