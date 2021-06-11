South Africa's Gold Fields, unions agree wage deal for Deep South gold mine

World Markets

South Africa's Gold Fields said on Friday it had concluded a three-year wage agreement with unions representing employees at its Deep South gold mine, spanning March 2021 to February 2024.

The agreement equates to an average increase of 6.5% over the three-year period, Gold Fields said, adding a number of non-wage related issues had also been agreed.

