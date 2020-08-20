South Africa's Gold Fields sees 300% interim profit surge

World Markets

The half-year earnings of South African miner Gold Fields quadrupled, boosted by a surge in the price of the precious metal, the company said on Thursday.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the six months to June 30, would be $0.20 per share, or 300% higher, than $0.05 a share reported last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1.60 rand ($0.093) per ordinary share, up from 0.60 rand ($0.03) during the year-ago period.

($1=17.2787 rand)

