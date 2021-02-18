World Markets

South Africa's Gold Fields full-year earnings jump on strong gold price

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields Limited GFIJ.J reported on Thursday a surge in annual earnings, driven by a higher bullion price.

Headline earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31 rose 315% to $0.83 from $0.20 a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items.

