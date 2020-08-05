South Africa's Gold Fields forecasts around 300% half-year profit surge

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields GFIJ.J said on Wednesday half-year profits could rise by more than 300%, thanks mostly to an increase in global gold prices.

The company said headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the six months to June 30, were likely to be between US¢19.5 and 20.5 cents - an up to 310% increase on the 5 cents per share reported last year.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Mfuneko Toyana)

