South Africa's GDP expands 6.3% quarter on quarter in Q4 2020

PRETORIA, March 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's gross domestic product expanded by 6.3% quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis in the fourth quarter following a revised 67.3% expansion in the third quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

On a year on year basis, GDP contracted by 4.1% in the three months to the end of December, compared to a revised 6.2% contraction in the prior quarter.

The economy contracted 7% in the 2020 calendar year compared to 0.2% growth in 2019.

