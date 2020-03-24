World Markets

South Africa's foreign direct investment dips in 2019

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
South Africa saw a dip in foreign direct investment in 2019 compared to the previous year, with inflows falling to 66.8 billion rand ($3.78 billion) from 72.1 billion rand, the central bank said on Tuesday.

($1 = 17.6815 rand)

