South Africa's foreign direct investment dips in 2019

PRETORIA, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa saw a dip in foreign direct investment in 2019 compared to the previous year, with inflows falling to 66.8 billion rand ($3.78 billion) from 72.1 billion rand, the central bank said on Tuesday.

($1 = 17.6815 rand)

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

