South Africa's food producer RFG's H1 earnings rise 46.3%

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's food producer RFG Holdings Ltd RFGJ.J, reported a rise of 46.3% in half-year earnings on Wednesday, benefiting from net foreign exchange gains of 19.6 million rand ($1.4 million), as well as lower interest payments.

The leading manufacturer of canned fruit, jams and canned meat, said diluted headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 45.5 cents in the six-months that ended March 28, up from 31.1 cents.

($1=14.0132 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

