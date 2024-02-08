News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa's final 2023 maize harvest seen 6.2% higher than previous year

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 08, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa produced 6.2% more maize in the 2022/2023 season compared with the previous season, the Crop Estimates Liaison Committee (CELC) said on Thursday.

The CELC's final summer crop estimates put the 2023 harvest at 16.43 million tonnes, up from the 15.47 million tonnes harvested the season before. The CELC figures are marginally higher than the final estimate by the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) of 16.40 million tonnes, published on Nov. 28.

According to the CELC, the harvest consists of 8.5 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.93 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.