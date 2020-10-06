World Markets

South Africa's Exxaro to sell stake in Vedanta Zinc's Black Mountain Mining

Helen Reid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African coal miner Exxaro is selling its 24.4% stake in Vedanta Zinc International's Black Mountain Mining (BMM) operations to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), a national development finance institution.

"This transaction now sees the IDC joining Vedanta Zinc International as a long-term strategic partner in its BMM South African Operations," the companies said in a statement, saying a formal announcement would be made on Friday.

BMM is a zinc, lead, silver, and copper mine in South Africa's Northern Cape province.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

