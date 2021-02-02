South Africa's Exxaro to halt further investment in thermal coal

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South African coal company Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J will no longer invest in thermal coal assets, Chief Executive Mxolisi Mgojo said on Tuesday.

"We are not investing more in thermal coal," Mgojo said during a virtual panel at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference.

Mgojo said the company would continue to supply thermal coal to Eskom's Medupi and Matimba power stations in line with existing supply contracts.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman )

