South Africa's Exxaro receiving 'numerous' European requests for coal

Nelson Banya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Exxaro Resources has received "numerous" requests from European countries wanting to sign supply contracts after the European Union proposed sanctions on Russian coal, the coal miner told Reuters on Thursday.

Exxaro said planned EU sanctions against Russia have put European countries under "severe pressure" to diversify their coal supply.

Exxaro said it has the right quality of coal for the European market, but current production has already been allocated to existing customers.

