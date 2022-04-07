South Africa's Exxaro receiving 'numerous' European requests for coal

HARARE, April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J has received "numerous" requests from European countries wanting to sign supply contracts after the European Union proposed sanctions on Russian coal, the coal miner told Reuters on Thursday.

Exxaro said planned EU sanctions against Russia have put European countries under "severe pressure" to diversify their coal supply.

Exxaro said it has the right quality of coal for the European market, but current production has already been allocated to existing customers.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, editing by Helen Reid and Jason Neely)

