South Africa's Exxaro posts 13% rise in annual profit despite drop in coal earnings

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J on Thursday reported annual earnings rose 13% after an increase in income from its equity investments despite lower earning from coal.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended 31, Dec 2019 rose to 30.27 rand per share, from 26.72 rand in the same period a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kim COghill)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.