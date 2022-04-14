South Africa's Eskom warns of possibility of power cuts next week

April 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom is on track to suspend rotational power cuts on Friday, but warned of a possibility of outages next week, the state power utility said on Thursday.

"Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further loadshedding," it said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

