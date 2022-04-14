South Africa's Eskom warns of possibility of power cuts next week
April 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom is on track to suspend rotational power cuts on Friday, but warned of a possibility of outages next week, the state power utility said on Thursday.
"Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further loadshedding," it said.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- Estimate for Argentina's soybean harvest could fall due to frosts -Grains Exchange