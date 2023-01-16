South Africa's Eskom to trim power cuts from Tuesday

Adds details, context

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom said it would reduce scheduled power cuts from Tuesday morning and that electricity constraints would ease slightly with the return of 14 generators to service this week.

In the past week Eskom has been implementing some of the deepest power cuts on record of at least six hours a day for most households and often as much as 10 hours.

The company implemented power cuts on more than 200 days last year, the most in a calendar year. The power shortages are a source of frustration with the governing African National Congress and a brake on economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

Eskom said from Tuesday the pattern would be "Stage 4" rotational outages from 0500 local time (0300 GMT) until 1600, followed by "Stage 5" from 1600 local time (1400 GMT) until 0500 the following morning.

In recent days Eskom has been implementing "Stage 6" outages, requiring up to 6,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

