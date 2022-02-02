South Africa's Eskom to start planned power cuts from Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom will make scheduled power cuts from Wednesday until Monday after generating units failed at some coal plants and a return to service was delayed for other units.

The outage is only the latest of a series of similar events that have proved a major constraint on economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

Eskom said of its roughly 46,000 megawatt (MW) nominal capacity, nearly 15,000 MW was offline because of breakdowns and 4,435 MW was offline because of planned repairs.

The firm's stage-2 power cut, as it is called, requires shedding of up to 2,000 MW from the grid, and was due to start at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT), running until 5 a.m. on Monday.

"This loadshedding (power cut) in necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night," Eskom said in a statement.

It would use the time to replenish emergency generation reserves that have been depleted, it added.

"Three generating units are expected to return to service by this afternoon," Eskom said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

