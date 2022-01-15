World Markets

South Africa's Eskom to shut down units of nuclear plant for refuelling

Contributor
Tim Cocks Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

South Africa's state power provider Eskom will from Monday carry out a staggered shutdown of both units of its Koeberg nuclear power station for scheduled refuelling and maintenance, putting an already overburdened power system under additional strain.

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power provider Eskom will from Monday carry out a staggered shutdown of both units of its Koeberg nuclear power station for scheduled refuelling and maintenance, putting an already overburdened power system under additional strain.

In a statement, Eskom said it would take Unit 2 offline from Monday for five months, then do the same with Unit 1 for a similar duration afterwards. Each unit generates 920 megawatts (MW).

Eskom's ailing fleet of power stations, which are mostly run on coal, struggles to meet national demand, and Africa's most industrialised nation has suffered power blackouts for years, a situation which the maintenance work could exacerbate.

"The extended unavailability of the units due to the planned long outages does mean the electricity supply system may be under additional strain during the coming year," the statement said.

At the beginning of last year, Eskom had to implement scheduled power cuts because of a maintenance issue at Koeberg, prompted by a rising leak rate in one of its steam generators.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks Editing by Ros Russell)

((tim.cocks@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular