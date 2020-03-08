South Africa's Eskom to resume power cuts on Monday

(Adds more details)

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Sunday it would resume nationwide power cuts on Monday, cutting up to 1,000 megawatts from the grid due to unplanned breakdowns of generating units.

"Implementing load-shedding will put Eskom in a better position to meet the rising demand during the week," Eskom said in a statement, referring to the rotational power cuts.

"Work is also continuing to return to service some of the unplanned breakdowns we experienced."

The utility has not implemented any power cuts since February 22.

Eskom said there were unplanned breakdowns of generating units with 11,700 MW capacity and planned maintenance outages at 4,963 MW. The utility has a total of around 45,000 MW of generating capacity.

The power cuts would occur from 9 am (0700 GMT) to 11 pm.

"It is envisaged load-shedding may continue to be implemented until Thursday," Eskom said.

Eskom produces more than 90% of South Africa's electricity, but its ailing fleet of coal-fired plants have struggled to keep up with demand, leading to periodic power shortages.

South Africa's economy slipped into a recession last year, highlighting the impact of power cuts on the economy.

