South Africa's Eskom to repeat worst-ever 'Stage 6' power cuts

June 28 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that it would implement the country's worst-ever power cuts lasting at least six hours a day, after 10 generation units went offline overnight and as a strike disrupted its operations.

The so-called "Stage 6" power cuts have only been implemented once before in Africa's most industrialised nation, where economic growth has been constrained for more than a decade by Eskom's outages.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Nellie Peyton in Dakar and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Alexander Winning)

