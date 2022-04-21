South Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts to "Stage 2"

April 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom said on Thursday it would reduce the level of rotational power cuts to "Stage 2" from "Stage 3" at 22:00 local time (2000 GMT), and that the new level would remain in force until Friday.

Eskom said three generation units had returned to service since Wednesday night and a singular unit was shut down for repairs, with two more units set to return in the next 24 hours.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Emma Rumney)

