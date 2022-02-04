South Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts from 9 p.m. local time

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Friday it would reduce scheduled power cuts from 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) following an improvement in generation capacity.

Eskom had been implementing "Stage 2" power cuts which require up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, but it said they would be reduced to "Stage 1" requiring up to 1,000 MW to be shed until 0300 GMT on Monday.

"While there has been an improvement in the generation capacity, and a significant recovery in the emergency generation reserves, caution is still called for as this is not sufficient to suspend loadshedding (power cuts) at this point," Eskom said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.