South Africa's Eskom to ramp up power cuts as three coal units trip

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that it would increase scheduled power cuts to "Stage 4" after three units at its Kendal coal-fired power station tripped.

"A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units has forced the implementation of Stage 4 load-shedding starting at 10:00 this morning. This will last until 05:00 on Thursday morning," Eskom said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

