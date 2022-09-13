World Markets

South Africa's Eskom to ramp up power cuts as three coal units trip

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that it would increase scheduled power cuts to "Stage 4" after three units at its Kendal coal-fired power station tripped.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that it would increase scheduled power cuts to "Stage 4" after three units at its Kendal coal-fired power station tripped.

"A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units has forced the implementation of Stage 4 load-shedding starting at 10:00 this morning. This will last until 05:00 on Thursday morning," Eskom said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular