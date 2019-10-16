South Africa's Eskom to make power cuts on Wednesday

World Markets

South Africa's state power firm Eskom said it will cut up to 2,000 megawatts of power from the national grid on Wednesday due to a shortage of generating capacity.

Eskomsaid on Twitter that the power cuts would start at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and last until 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), in comments that sent the rand ZAR=D3 weaker.

A debilitating round of power cuts in February and March dented first-quarter economic output and reminded investors of the uphill struggle President Cyril Ramaphosa faces to revive Africa's most industrialised economy.

Eskom produces more than 90% of the power in South Africa but has been hobbled by technical faults at its fleet of coal-fired power stations as well as a financial crisis that has severely hurt its liquidity position.

The government plans to split Eskom into three units for generation, transmission and distribution to make it more efficient. It is also giving Eskom bailouts to keep it afloat.

