World Markets

South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 6' power cuts as power plants fail

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

December 07, 2022 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds context, Eskom statement

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would implement "Stage 6" rotational power cuts from 1200 local time (1000 GMT) until further notice due to breakdowns of some of its electricity generation plants.

"This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves," an Eskom spokesperson said in a statement.

Saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations and a mountain of debt, Eskom has struggled to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been trying to reform Eskom to make it more efficient since becoming head of state in 2018 but his administration has made slow progress, fuelling public frustration.

Eskom has previously warned that breakdowns at its power plants and a reduction in available generation capacity will result in more power cuts in the next 6 to 12 months.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.