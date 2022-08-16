World Markets

South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts on Tuesday evening

South African state utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" rotational power cuts between 1600 and 2400 local time (1400 and 2200 GMT) on Tuesday, due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom in a statement also warned that there was a high probability of power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

