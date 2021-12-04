World Markets

South Africa's Eskom to implement scheduled power cuts as coal units fail

Contributor
Alexander Winning. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" scheduled power cuts from 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Saturday until 5 a.m. on Monday, after units failed at three of its coal plants and the return to service of another unit was delayed.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" scheduled power cuts from 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Saturday until 5 a.m. on Monday, after units failed at three of its coal plants and the return to service of another unit was delayed.

"These constraints, together with higher demand yesterday and today, have resulted in extensive usage of emergency generation reserves, which will have to be sufficiently recovered for the week ahead," Eskom said in a statement.

Out of its roughly 46,000 megawatt (MW) nominal capacity, Eskom said more than 21,000 MW was offline because of breakdowns and planned repairs.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular