South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts from 1400 GMT

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" scheduled power cuts from 1600 until midnight local time (1400 to 2200 GMT) on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of generation capacity.

