South Africa's Eskom to extend 'Stage 4' power cuts

South Africa's state power utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 4" rotational power cuts throughout Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of lower stages from Saturday morning.

"In view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to carry out unplanned maintenance to return units to service, we unfortunately have to implement loadshedding (power cuts)," Eskom said in a statement.

"Stage 4" power cuts will require up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the grid.

