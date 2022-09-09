South Africa's Eskom to escalate power cuts over weekend

World Markets

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Sept 9 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom will escalate rotating power cuts from Friday afternoon until Monday morning, it said on Friday, citing a loss of generation capacity.

The Stage 3 power cuts, which will require up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) be shed from the grid, will last from 1400 local time on Friday until 0500 on Monday, Eskom said.

Stage 2 cuts, which would require up to 2,000 MW be shed, will be implemented throughout the week ahead, Eskom said.

A record amount of electricity is set to be cut from the grid this year, constraining economic growth in Africa's most industrialised country.

Eskom's aging power stations run mostly on coal and are highly prone to faults.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has tried to reform Eskom to make it more efficient, but progress has been slow.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

Most Popular