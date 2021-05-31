World Markets

South Africa's Eskom says to implement power cuts from Monday

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African power utility Eskom said it would implement scheduled power cuts from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning due to high demand and breakdowns of generation units.

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said it would implement scheduled power cuts from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning due to high demand and breakdowns of generation units.

The power cuts will be from 4:00 PM local time (1400 GMT) until 5:00 AM on Tuesday, with the possibility that the power cuts could be extended, the utility said.

