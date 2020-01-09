World Markets

South Africa's Eskom says power cuts to continue until Friday

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's troubled state power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would continue to cut power until Friday after losing generating capacity overnight.

Eskom had earlier planned to suspend the power cuts on Thursday morning.

The utility said up to 2,000 MW would be cut from the system until 0600 local time (0400 GMT) on Friday, adding the power system was still "severely constrained and unpredictable" with 14,000 MW of its 44,000 MW total nominal capacity offline due to breakdowns.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

