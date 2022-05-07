South Africa's Eskom says it will suspend power cuts

JOHANNESBURG, May 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility said on Saturday it planned to suspend rotational power cuts at 1000 GMT after it managed to return more generation units to service.

Eskom added that its emergency reserves have been adequately replenished and were available to support the strained power system next week.

The utility regularly implements rotational power cuts due to breakdowns at generating units. The recent round of outages have been in force since Tuesday.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

