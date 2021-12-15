South Africa's Eskom reports far higher half-year profit

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South African power company Eskom made a 9.2 billion rand ($569.4 million) net profit in the six months to the end of September, far higher than the 0.2 billion rand in the year earlier period, suggesting turnaround efforts are starting to bear fruit.

State-owned Eskom typically performs much better in the first half of its financial year because of higher tariffs and sales in the southern hemisphere winter.

The company said at a news conference on Wednesday that it forecast a net loss in the year to the end of March 2022 of 9.1 billion rand, more than halving an 18.9 billion rand loss the previous year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has been trying to restore Eskom to profitability and improve performance at its ailing coal-fired power stations, after more than a decade of electricity cuts that have held back economic growth.

Under CEO Andre de Ruyter, Eskom plans to gradually pivot away from coal and embrace cleaner energy sources.

Eskom also said its gross debt had fallen 15% from September 2020 to 392 billion rand, but that it was expected to rise to 416 billion rand by March 2022 because of funding postponed from the prior year. Government financial support of 21.9 billion rand and 21 billion rand is committed for 2023 and 2024, a presentation showed.

($1 = 16.1581 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee, Kirsten Donovan)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.